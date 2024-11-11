Alex Lyon Injury: Skates before practice Monday

Lyon (lower body) skated before Monday's practice session, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon suffered a lower-body injury Thursday that led to him being scratched from Friday's game against the Maple Leafs. While head coach Derek Lalonde didn't offer an update beyond Lyon's return to the ice Monday, it's certainly encouraging to see the goaltender skating. It's not yet clear when Lyon will be able to return to game action.