Alex Lyon Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Lyon suffered a lower-body injury Thursday and will not dress against the Maple Leafs on Friday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon was slated to get the start in goal in Toronto, but Cam Talbot will now get the call. The Red Wings recalled Ville Husso from the AHL on an emergency basis to back up Talbot. Lyon has lost his last two starts, allowing 10 goals on 67 shots and is 2-3-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .916 save percentage in six appearances this season.