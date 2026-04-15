Alex Lyon Injury: Won't be ready for playoffs
Lyon (lower body) will not be an option for Game 1 of the postseason, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports Wednesday.
Lyon is reportedly on track to return at some point during the first-round series, though head coach Lindy Ruff didn't offer a specific recovery timeline. Even once Lyon is given the all-clear, he likely will face an uphill battle to unseat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as the starter for the Sabres.
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