Alex Lyon Injury: Won't make road trip
Lyon (lower body) didn't practice Saturday and won't travel with the Red Wings for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Lyon will miss his third straight game Sunday versus Vancouver before Detroit's two-game trip to Boston and Ottawa on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. He has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .911 save percentage across nine games this season. Look for Cam Talbot and Ville Husso to share the net with Lyon on the shelf.
