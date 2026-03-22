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Alex Lyon News: Between pipes in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Lyon will tend the road twine Sunday versus the Ducks, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Lyon will start in the second half of a back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Saturday's 4-1 win in Los Angeles. Lyon is 20-8-3 with three shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 33 appearances in 2025-26. The Ducks are coming off a 4-1 win over Utah on Friday and are 22-10-2 on home ice this season.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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