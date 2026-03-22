Alex Lyon News: Between pipes in Anaheim

Lyon will tend the road twine Sunday versus the Ducks, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Lyon will start in the second half of a back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Saturday's 4-1 win in Los Angeles. Lyon is 20-8-3 with three shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 33 appearances in 2025-26. The Ducks are coming off a 4-1 win over Utah on Friday and are 22-10-2 on home ice this season.