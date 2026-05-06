Alex Lyon News: Between pipes Wednesday
Lyon will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens in Game 1 on Wednesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Lyon went 3-1 over the last four games of the Sabres' 4-2 series win over the Bruins in the first round. He allowed just five goals in that span. Lyon is now the Sabres' No. 1 goalie, though the team could pivot back to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen if Lyon struggles at any point.
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