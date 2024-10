Lyon made 29 saves in a 1-0 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

It was Lyon's first shutout this season and the fourth of his NHL career. The Islanders had their feet on the gas most of the game, but Lyon adroitly turned them away, wave by wave. He is 2-1-0 on the season with a 1.46 GAA and a .955 save percentage. Right now, Lyon is rising to the occasion and winning, so consider him an option for your blue paint whenever he's in there.