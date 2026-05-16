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Alex Lyon News: Early hook in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 9:00pm

Lyon allowed three goals on four shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

The Sabres fell behind 3-1 midway through the first period, and Lyon got the hook due to his struggles. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved all 18 shots he faced in relief, and the Sabres' offense erupted to get the win, which forced a Game 7 to be played Monday in Buffalo. Lyon has turned shaky in the second round, winning just one of his five appearances against the Canadiens while allowing a total of 15 goals on 98 shots. It's likely to be Luukkonen in goal for the win-or-go-home game Monday.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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