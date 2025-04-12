Alex Lyon News: Earns first win since late March

Lyon stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Lyon was beaten once in each period, and at one point, the Lightning held a 3-2 lead midway through the final frame, but the Red Wings responded to secure the win. Lyon earned his first victory since March 24, when he stopped 17 of 18 shots in a 5-1 win over Utah. His results haven't been impressive recently, though, going 3-3-0 with a 3.30 GAA and a less-than-inspiring .863 save percentage over seven appearances since the 4 Nations break.