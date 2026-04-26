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Alex Lyon News: Earns Game 4 nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Lyon led the Sabres out for warmups Sunday and will get another start in goal for Game 4 against the Bruins, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

After coming out of the bullpen in Game 2 and looking sharp in Game 3, Lyon earned himself another start in net for Game 4. In the nearly four periods he's played in the series, the 33-year-old has stopped 31 of the 32 shots he's faced, a big improvement after allowing 13 goals over his last three starts in the regular season.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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