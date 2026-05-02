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Alex Lyon News: Earns win in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 7:27am

Lyon stopped 25 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6 of their first-round series.

David Pastrnak beat Lyon in the early stages of the second period, but that would be all the offense the Bruins would muster. Lyon posted excellent numbers in Buffalo's first-round series win over Boston, going 3-1-0 with a 1.21 GAA and an excellent .952 save percentage. He will probably remain the Sabres' No. 1 option for the start of the second round.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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