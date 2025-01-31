Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon News: Excellent in win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 9:05am

Lyon stopped 45 of 47 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Oilers.

Lyon had one of his best performances of the season, with the shutout win over the Islanders on Oct. 22 being the only start in which he posted a better save percentage. Plus, the 45 saves were a season-high mark by a wide margin. This win also snapped a negative stretch for Lyon, as this was his first win since Jan. 4 against the Jets.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
