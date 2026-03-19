Alex Lyon News: Expected to face San Jose
Lyon is set to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
Lyon is having a strong campaign with a 19-8-3 record, 2.62 GAA and .912 save percentage across 32 outings. Playing on the road hasn't been an issue for him either. He's 9-3-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 15 road outings this season. The Sharks have one of the league's best forwards in Macklin Celebrini, but their overall offense is just average -- San Jose ranks 18th in goals per game with 3.11.
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