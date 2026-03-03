Alex Lyon News: Expected to start

Lyon is slated to be between the pipes for Tuesday's home matchup against Vegas, per Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site.

Lyon has won five of his last seven outings (5-2-0), including Friday's 3-2 victory over Florida. He has a 15-8-2 record this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 28 appearances. Vegas sits 10th in the league with 3.30 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.