Lyon will protect the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Lyon has been sharing the net with Cam Talbot thus far in the early going. Lyon is coming off a 1-0 shutout win over the Islanders on Tuesday, stopping 29 shots. He is 2-1-0 with a 1.46 GAA and a .955 save percentage in four appearances this season. The Sabres have found the back of the net 25 times in eight games.