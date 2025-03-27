Alex Lyon News: Facing Senators

Lyon will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Thursday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon has allowed four goals in three of his last five appearances, including Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado. He has a 12-9-1 record with one shutout, a 2.76 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. Ottawa sits 20th in the league with 2.90 goals per game in 2024-25.