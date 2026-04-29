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Alex Lyon News: Falls to Bruins in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Lyon stopped 27 shots Tuesday in the Sabres' 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The Sabres grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a Rasmus Dahlin power-play tally in the first period, but their offense went cold the rest of the way and gave Lyon no margin for error. The 33-year-old netminder has still given up just four goals on 78 shots (.949 save percentage) in his three starts during the series, and he'll get another shot at leading Buffalo into the second round in Game 6 on Friday.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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