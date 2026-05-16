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Alex Lyon News: First off ahead of Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Lyon was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will defend the road net in Game 6 against Montreal on Saturday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Lyon has a 4-3 record this postseason with a 2.25 GAA and a .917 save percentage across nine appearances. However, he has gone 1-2 while allowing 12 goals on 94 shots in four games against the Canadiens during the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Montreal sits sixth in the postseason with 3.08 goals per game.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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