Alex Lyon News: Fourth straight win
Lyon made 17 saves in a 6-3 win over San Jose on Tuesday.
Lyon has won his last four starts and continues to deliver career numbers. He is 18-8-3 with two shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage. Lyon is in a strict alternating platoon with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, which means UPL will likely take on the Caps on Thursday, with Lyon back in the paint Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
