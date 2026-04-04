Alex Lyon News: Gets hook Saturday
Lyon allowed three goals on five shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.
Lyon struggled in Saturday's contest, allowing two goals across 20 seconds early in the first period before surrendering a third just over two minutes later. He picked up the loss and ultimately pulled in favor of Colten Ellis. The 33-year-old Lyon now has a 20-10-4 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 36 outings this season. After posting a six-game win streak to resume play following the Olympic break, Lyon has struggled over his last three outings, going 0-2-1 with a 6.24 GAA and a .772 save percentage across three outings. His next chance to get back on track before the playoffs is Monday against the Lightning.
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