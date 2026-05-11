Alex Lyon News: Gets little help in Game 3 loss
Lyon stopped 31 of 36 shots Sunday in the Sabres' 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their second-round series. Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net.
The veteran netminder came up with some big saves, but defensive breakdowns by Buffalo once again led to plenty of open looks and second chances for Montreal. Lyon has now given up nine goals on 63 shots over the last two games, both losses, and while he hasn't fully at fault for those results, coach Lindy Ruff may have to consider a switch in the crease for Game 4 on Tuesday.
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