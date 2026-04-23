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Alex Lyon News: Getting start for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 3:35pm

Lyon will protect the road goal versus the Bruins in Game 3 on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Lyon made seven saves in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during Game 2. The 33-year-old Lyon will make his first start this postseason, and a strong performance could help him take a larger share of playing time. He went 20-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 36 regular-season appearances.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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