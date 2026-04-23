Alex Lyon News: Getting start for Game 3

Lyon will protect the road goal versus the Bruins in Game 3 on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Lyon made seven saves in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during Game 2. The 33-year-old Lyon will make his first start this postseason, and a strong performance could help him take a larger share of playing time. He went 20-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 36 regular-season appearances.