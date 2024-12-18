Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon News: Getting start in return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Lyon (lower body) is set to start at home against Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon was already expected to be available for the upcoming game against the Flyers, but now he's also been tapped to play between the pipes. The 32-year-old hasn't been in net since Nov. 25 due to the injury. He has a 4-4-0 record, 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine appearances in 2024-25. The Flyers rank 20th in goals per game with 2.90.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
