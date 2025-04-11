Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Getting start versus Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Lyon will start on the road versus the Lightning on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Lyon allowed three goals on 10 shots in his last outing, getting pulled early in the second period March 27 versus the Senators. The 32-year-old will have his hands full with a tough opponent that is nearly at full health, especially since the Red Wings are on the second half of a back-to-back.

