Alex Lyon News: Good to go for road trip

Lyon (lower body) is expected to be available to play for Friday's game versus the Ducks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon was expected to be available at some point during the Red Wings' road trip through California. With the team sending down Ville Husso following Wednesday's game versus the Penguins, it appears Lyon has been given the all clear. Detroit plays in Anaheim on Friday and in Los Angeles on Saturday, so expect Lyon to start one of those contests.