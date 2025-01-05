Alex Lyon News: Grounds Jets

Lyon stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Lyon earned his third straight win and looks to be taking hold of the No. 1 job over Cam Talbot. Lyon has given up six goals over those three starts to make a good first impression on new head coach Todd McLellan. The 32-year-old netminder is at 8-5-0 with a 2.77 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 15 appearances this season, though a tighter defensive system should benefit him. The Red Wings host the Senators on Tuesday.