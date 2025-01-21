Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Guarding goal in Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Lyon will patrol the road crease against the Flyers on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press relays.

Lyon surrendered four goals in a loss to the Stars on Sunday. The 32-year-old will face a Flyers club that has put up 3.04 goals per game, which is tied for 12th in the NHL. In four career games against Philadelphia, Lyon has a 2-2-0 record, 2.96 GAA and .886 save percentage.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
