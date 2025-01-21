Alex Lyon News: Guarding goal in Philadelphia

Lyon will patrol the road crease against the Flyers on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press relays.

Lyon surrendered four goals in a loss to the Stars on Sunday. The 32-year-old will face a Flyers club that has put up 3.04 goals per game, which is tied for 12th in the NHL. In four career games against Philadelphia, Lyon has a 2-2-0 record, 2.96 GAA and .886 save percentage.