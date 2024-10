Lyon is slated to guard the road goal against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Lyon is coming off a 5-2 victory over Nashville on Saturday in which he stopped 37 of 39 shots. He's 1-1-0 with a 2.07 GAA and a .938 save percentage through three appearances this season. The Islanders rank 26th offensively with 2.60 goals per game, so this looks like a favorable matchup for Lyon.