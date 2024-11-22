Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon News: Hangs on for third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Lyon made 22 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

The Red Wings were unable to solve Ilya Sorokin until the final five minutes of the third period, but Lyon kept them in the game until then and got rewarded with the comeback win. It's the first win for the veteran netminder since Oct. 22 after a lower-body injury cost him time in early November, and on the season Lyon is 3-4-0 over eight appearances with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage.

