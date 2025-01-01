Alex Lyon News: Hangs on for win Tuesday

Lyon made 23 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Twice the Red Wings grabbed one-goal leads only to see the Pens tie it up, but after a power-play tally for Pittsburgh early in the third period, Lyon slammed the door shut. The veteran netminder has looked good since Christmas, giving up four goals on 54 shots over three outings (two starts) while going 2-0-0. With Cam Talbot struggling to find his form, Lyon appears to be the top option right now in the crease for Detroit.