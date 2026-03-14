Alex Lyon News: In goal Saturday
Lyon will guard the home goal against Toronto on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Lyon has gone 18-8-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs will be missing their star center Auston Matthews, who is gone for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Toronto is averaging 3.15 goals per game this season, good for 15th in the NHL.
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