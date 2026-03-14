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Alex Lyon News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Lyon will guard the home goal against Toronto on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Lyon has gone 18-8-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs will be missing their star center Auston Matthews, who is gone for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Toronto is averaging 3.15 goals per game this season, good for 15th in the NHL.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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