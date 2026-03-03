Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Knight slayer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 8:17pm

Lyon made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

The Sabres staked him to a 3-0 lead before he wobbled slightly in the second. On the first goal, Lyon was headed left for a save when Ivan Barbashev grabbed a rebound and scored on a wraparound at the opposite post. The second came 1:37 later when Pavel Dorofeyev scored five-hole on a breakaway. Lyon has won both games he has played since the break; he allowed four goals total. And he's 16-8-3 with a 2.66 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 27 starts this season. Best of all, he has helped propel the Sabres to within two points of first in the Atlantic division.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
