Alex Lyon News: Knight slayer

Lyon made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Vegas on Tuesday.

The Sabres staked him to a 3-0 lead before he wobbled slightly in the second. On the first goal, Lyon was headed left for a save when Ivan Barbashev grabbed a rebound and scored on a wraparound at the opposite post. The second came 1:37 later when Pavel Dorofeyev scored five-hole on a breakaway. Lyon has won both games he has played since the break; he allowed four goals total. And he's 16-8-3 with a 2.66 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 27 starts this season. Best of all, he has helped propel the Sabres to within two points of first in the Atlantic division.