Alex Lyon News: Logs shutout for sixth straight win
Lyon posted a 23-save shutout in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.
This was Lyon's sixth straight win, a span in which he's allowed just 11 goals. The 33-year-old got plenty of support from his teammates in this contest as well, which was his third shutout of the campaign. He's up to 20-8-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 33 appearances this season. He's one win shy of matching his career-best total from the 2023-24 campaign when he was with the Red Wings. Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continue to alternate starts, which lines up Luukkonen for Saturday in Los Angeles and Lyon for Sunday in Anaheim.
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