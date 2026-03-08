Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Nabs third straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Lyon made 23 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The 33-year-old netminder has been working in a timeshare with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen since the Olympic break, and the arrangement seems to be working well for Lyon -- he's won all three of his starts since the break, allowing exactly two goals in each. Since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, Lyon's gone 7-2-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Lyon
