Alex Lyon News: Patrolling home paint

Lyon will start Friday's home game against the Red Wings, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Lyon will look to bounce back after being handed just his third loss of the calendar year in Sunday's game. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has a 20-8-4 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 34 outings this season. He'll face off against his former team Friday for the first time since he left Detroit a year ago. The Red Wings rank 21st in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game, giving Lyon a favorable matchup and solid fantasy value for Friday's clash.