Alex Lyon News: Perfect in relief Tuesday

Lyon turned aside all seven shots he faced after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen early in the third period Tuesday during the Sabres' 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Luukkonen has looked shaky through the first two games of the series, coughing up seven goals on only 39 shots, so Lyon's strong play late Tuesday -- even if it did come after the game was all but out of reach -- will give coach Lindy Ruff something to think about heading into Game 3 on Thursday. The 33-year-old Lyon hasn't started a game since March 27 and hasn't won one since March 19, however, finishing the regular season with a 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage over 36 outings.