Alex Lyon News: Pockets win against former club
Lyon made 28 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Facing the team that helped him turn his career around in 2022-23, Lyon was locked in and couldn't be faulted for either of Florida's goals -- one came on a second-period power play for the Panthers, while the other came late in the third when Rasmus Dahlin tried to clear a puck out of the crease and instead banked it into the net off the back of Lyon's legs. The veteran netminder has won five of seven starts since returning from a lower-body injury in late January, going 5-2-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .930 save percentage.
