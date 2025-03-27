Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon News: Pulled early in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 7:28pm

Lyon allowed three goals on 10 shots before being pulled 1:33 into the second period of a 4-3 loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Since Petr Mrazek's arrival in trade, Lyon has been watching most games from the press box. He got this start after Mrazek got hurt this week, but he failed to impress. Avoid Lyon - the Wings really don't help their netminders, and they're 3-7-0 in their last 10 starts despite their attempt to earn a wild card.

