Alex Lyon News: Rough outing leads to early hook

Lyon was chased from Saturday's game against Tampa Bay after yielding two goals on three shots.

He lasted until the 2:56 mark of the first period. Lyon's start was the shortest by a Detroit goalie since Jimmy Howard left a 3-1 loss to Washington due to an injury after 1:53 of a game on Jan. 10, 2015. Lyon had won his previous two starts going into Saturday's game. He will have two weeks to rest before the Red Wings host the Wild on Feb. 22 after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.