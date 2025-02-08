Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Rough outing leads to early yank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 6:23pm

Lyon was chased from Saturday's game against Tampa Bay after yielding two goals on the first three shots of the game.

He left at 2:56 of the first period. Lyon's start was the shortest by a Detroit goalie since Jimmy Howard left a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals with an injury after 1:53 of a game on Jan. 10, 2015. He had won his last two starts against the Oilers and Canucks. Lyon will shake this off quickly, and he'll have two weeks to rest before the Red Wings take on the Wild on Feb. 22, 2025.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
