Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Secures overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Lyon stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lyon won his second start on this road trip, and it again came after regulation time. He's allowed a combined four goals on 74 shots to the Oilers and Canucks in those victories, providing a strong backup option to Cam Talbot, who has been excellent himself in recent weeks. Overall, Lyon has a 10-6-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 appearances. Talbot is likely to get the start in Seattle on Tuesday to close out the trip.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now