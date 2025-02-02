Alex Lyon News: Secures overtime win

Lyon stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Lyon won his second start on this road trip, and it again came after regulation time. He's allowed a combined four goals on 74 shots to the Oilers and Canucks in those victories, providing a strong backup option to Cam Talbot, who has been excellent himself in recent weeks. Overall, Lyon has a 10-6-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 appearances. Talbot is likely to get the start in Seattle on Tuesday to close out the trip.