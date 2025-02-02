Alex Lyon News: Secures overtime win
Lyon stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Lyon won his second start on this road trip, and it again came after regulation time. He's allowed a combined four goals on 74 shots to the Oilers and Canucks in those victories, providing a strong backup option to Cam Talbot, who has been excellent himself in recent weeks. Overall, Lyon has a 10-6-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 appearances. Talbot is likely to get the start in Seattle on Tuesday to close out the trip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now