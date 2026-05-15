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Alex Lyon News: Sees action in relief in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Lyon stopped two of three shots Thursday after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to begin the third period during the Sabres' 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Buffalo out-shot the visitors 20-3 in the final frame as the team desperately tried to get back in the game, but it was Lyon who allowed the only goal in the third period, as he couldn't find an Ivan Demidov shot from the high slot through traffic in front of the net. Over nine playoff outings this year Lyon sports a 2.25 GAA and .917 save percentage, and with the Sabres' season on the line in Game 6 on Saturday, coach Lindy Ruff might turn back to the 33-year-old between the pipes.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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