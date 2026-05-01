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Alex Lyon News: Set to start in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Lyon will protect the road goal versus the Bruins on Friday in Game 6, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Lyon took an overtime loss in Game 5, stopping 27 of 29 shots in the contest. The 33-year-old has won two of his three starts since taking over the No. 1 job from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Lyon has allowed just four goals on 85 shots (.953 save percentage) over four appearances in this first-round series.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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