Alex Lyon News: Set to start Saturday
Lyon led the team out for warmups and will start Saturday's road matchup against the Capitals, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Lyon had alternating starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but the latter started the previous three games. However, Lyon will return to the net Saturday against the Capitals. The 33-year-old is 20-9-4 on the season with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Capitals enter Saturday as winners of three of their past four games while scoring 21 goals in those contests.
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