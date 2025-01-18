Alex Lyon News: Set to start Sunday
Lyon will start Sunday on the road in Dallas, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lyon played the third period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning after relieving Cam Talbot. Lyon stopped all six shots he faced and looks good to resume playing after a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He'll return to a competition for playing time with Talbot after Ville Husso was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids following Saturday's contest.
