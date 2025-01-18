Fantasy Hockey
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Lyon will start Sunday on the road in Dallas, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon played the third period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning after relieving Cam Talbot. Lyon stopped all six shots he faced and looks good to resume playing after a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He'll return to a competition for playing time with Talbot after Ville Husso was sent down to AHL Grand Rapids following Saturday's contest.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
