Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Lyon is expected to serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon drew the start Sunday against Washington and turned aside 25 of 27 shots (.926 save percentage) en route to the victory. He's been inconsistent over four appearances since returning from a lower-body injury, posting a 2-1-0 record, 3.31 GAA and .847 save percentage.

Alex Lyon
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now