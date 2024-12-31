Alex Lyon News: Set to start Tuesday

Lyon is expected to serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lyon drew the start Sunday against Washington and turned aside 25 of 27 shots (.926 save percentage) en route to the victory. He's been inconsistent over four appearances since returning from a lower-body injury, posting a 2-1-0 record, 3.31 GAA and .847 save percentage.