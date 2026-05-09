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Alex Lyon News: Shaky effort in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Lyon stopped 23 of 27 shots Friday in the Sabres' 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2 of their second-round series, with Montreal's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 33-year-old netminder has to deal with Buffalo defenders simply falling down and allowing scoring chances on multiple occasions, but Lyon also wasn't at his sharpest and would probably like another crack at Mike Matheson's game-winner early in the first period, a long-range shot into the top corner that the goalie got a clean look at. It was the first time this postseason Lyon gave up more than two goals, and it shouldn't cost him his starting job. He'll take a 1.73 GAA and .934 save percentage through seven playoff outings into Game 3 on Sunday in Montreal.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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