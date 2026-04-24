Alex Lyon News: Sharp in Game 3 start
Lyon made 24 saves Thursday during the Sabres' 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 3 of their first-round series.
A Tanner Jeannot tally early in the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but Lyon still delivered a strong performance in his first start of the postseason, including a denial on a Viktor Arvidsson penalty shot while the Sabres were still down 1-0. The 33-year-old netminder appears to be coach Lindy Ruff's top choice between the pipes after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up seven goals on 40 shots (.825 save percentage) in the first two games of the season, positioning Lyon to get the nod again in Game 4 on Sunday.
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