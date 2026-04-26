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Alex Lyon News: Sharp in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Lyon made 23 saves Sunday during the Sabres' 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The veteran netminder nearly had a shutout, but Sean Kuraly managed to score a shorthanded tally with 40 seconds left in the third period after Buffalo had taken its foot off the gas. Lyon has seized the top job in the crease since replacing Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen in Game 2, allowing just two goals on 56 shots over the last two-plus contests for a .964 save percentage. Lyon will look to help the Sabres book their tickets to the second round on home ice Tuesday in Game 5.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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