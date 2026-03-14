Alex Lyon headshot

Alex Lyon News: Sixteenth win in last 18 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Lyon made 16 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.

Lyon has won five games in a row, and he's 16-2-0 in his last 18 games (17 starts). He is 19-8-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .913 save percentage with two shutouts this season. This is Lyon's pinch-me-I'm-no-longer-dreaming season -- his career season and white-hot performance means he needs to be in your blue paint every time he's in his.

Alex Lyon
Buffalo Sabres
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